Leo Pizzo dedicates a collection to Venice











Leo Pizzo loves Venice, the city famous all over the world: a unique place, custodian of many works of art and unfortunately threatened by climate change. La Maison in Valenza dedicates to the lagoon city a collection inspired by carnival masks, romantic bridges and the canals that make it up. And if Venice is full of interesting aspects, of culture, of romantic glimpses, the Leo Pizzo collection that is dedicated to the city is just as rich.



The jewels are made of 18 carat gold and include necklaces, rings and earrings. The shape of the jewels takes up some details of Venetian architecture, such as the Moorish-style clover motif, which is inspired by the original Gothic tunnel of the Doge’s Palace. Pear-cut diamonds also serve to compose rings of a floral nature. White and pink gold, white diamonds and pink sapphires are the elements with which the collection is made: even the colors are reminiscent of those of the buildings of the ancient floating city.













