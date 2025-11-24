In Valenza, Lenti srl offers jewelry with large gemstones, particularly aquamarines.

The surname Lenti is quite common in the small world of jewelry in Valenza. Therefore, it’s important to carefully identify the person you’re talking about. In this case, it’s one of the most traditional companies: Lenti srl, a goldsmith founded in 1966 by Flavio Lenti, after an apprenticeship at the goldsmith firm Illario Luigi, along with his partner Ferrari. The Lenti and Ferrari workshop has continued its success, constantly innovating, but without losing its roots in tradition. His son Andrea, a gemologist graduated from the IGI in Antwerp in 2001, joined the team and is now the company’s CEO alongside his mother.



The jewelry production reflects Andrea Lenti’s specialty: large stones, abundant color, and imaginative compositions. In particular, the company’s heart is the aquamarine, also offered in large-scale jewelry. In addition to its own branded jewelry, the company also produces fine jewelry for third parties, offering a service that ranges from design to production, all the way to the sale of jewelry and precious metals, not only in Italy but also internationally.



