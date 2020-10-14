ANELLI, , bracciale — October 14, 2020 at 4:20 am

Leda Madera, Giulia Tordini’s fashion brass




Giulia Tordini, founder and creative director of the Milanese brand Leda Madera, launches a collection of gold-plated brass jewelry. They are jewels with a consistent volume, with soft lines, which can suggest a vaguely retro style. They are on sale on Moda Operandi. Leda Madera is a Milanese brand that owes a lot to the fashion world, but focuses on the accessories side. In fact, she is part of a family specializing in the fashion sector: her father, Piero Tordini, designed shoes and now manages the Marcona 3 showroom in Milan. Her older sister, Giorgia, is co-founder of the cool-girl label The Attico. In short, it was almost inevitable that Giulia was also involved in fashion and accessories.

Orecchini Susan in ottone placcato oro
Orecchini Susan in ottone placcato oro

Originally from Marche, Milanese by adoption, Giulia Tordini attended the three-year course at the European Institute of Design. The collection includes updates to the first Realease 1 collection and the new Release 2 line. They seem to be inspired by the protagonists of the movie Thelma & Louise. But, to tell the truth, they seem more linked to the Art Deco style, which has a few decades more than the two cinematic daredevils. By the way, Leda Madera takes its name from her grandmother, to whom Giulia Tordini is very fond.
Anello Goldie
Anello Goldie

Anello in ottone placcato oro
Anello in ottone placcato oro
Orecchini in ottone placcato oro
Orecchini in ottone placcato oro
Collana con cerchi in ottone placcato oro
Collana con cerchi in ottone placcato oro
Leda Madera, collier in ottone placcato oro
Leda Madera, collier in ottone placcato oro

Leda Madera, orecchini in ottone placcato oro
Leda Madera, orecchini in ottone placcato oro







