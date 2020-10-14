Leda Madera, Giulia Tordini’s fashion brass











Giulia Tordini, founder and creative director of the Milanese brand Leda Madera, launches a collection of gold-plated brass jewelry. They are jewels with a consistent volume, with soft lines, which can suggest a vaguely retro style. They are on sale on Moda Operandi. Leda Madera is a Milanese brand that owes a lot to the fashion world, but focuses on the accessories side. In fact, she is part of a family specializing in the fashion sector: her father, Piero Tordini, designed shoes and now manages the Marcona 3 showroom in Milan. Her older sister, Giorgia, is co-founder of the cool-girl label The Attico. In short, it was almost inevitable that Giulia was also involved in fashion and accessories.



Originally from Marche, Milanese by adoption, Giulia Tordini attended the three-year course at the European Institute of Design. The collection includes updates to the first Realease 1 collection and the new Release 2 line. They seem to be inspired by the protagonists of the movie Thelma & Louise. But, to tell the truth, they seem more linked to the Art Deco style, which has a few decades more than the two cinematic daredevils. By the way, Leda Madera takes its name from her grandmother, to whom Giulia Tordini is very fond.


















