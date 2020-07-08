LeBebè expands and locks your love











Lock your love. Which is a line of jewelry by the leBebé brand, born in 2007 from the idea of ​​the brothers Paolo, Fabrizio and Mariana Verde to dedicate jewels designed especially for new mothers. Then, the collections expanded more generally to the female world. In fact Lucebianca, the parent company of the LeBebé brand, is refocusing the brand on the world of women who love modernity and who always want to tell their emotions.



The Lock Your Love collection consists of bracelets and chains, in silver and rose gold, to which are added links and charms that personalize the jewel. The Lock Your Love bracelet, for example, is dedicated to a young audience. It is made of 925 silver enriched by a heart-shaped 9 carat rose gold carabiner. Links and carabiners can accommodate letters and charms of different shapes, such as the home, the heart, the quintessential lucky four-leaf clover, and the child, one of the iconic shapes of leBebè.



Prices: the 925 silver bracelet and the rose gold carabiner has a price of 230 euros. The link in silver 35 euros, in silver and rose gold 125 euros. The charms range from 78 to 94 euros.















