The brand’s Spring-Summer 2026 collection titled “Mi scorri dentro” (Swipe Inside Me).

The 12PM brand presents the “Mi scorri dentro” (Swipe Inside Me) collection. A name that can be interpreted in various ways, it refers to the desire to propose a piece of jewelry not just as a simple ornament, but as a line that follows the skin and accompanies its movement. The new additions for the Spring-Summer 2026 season include body necklaces, multi-strand necklaces, and wraparound earrings. Within the collection, the floral theme plays a central role: branches, flowers, and leaves also become symbols, again open to free interpretation. The collection is crafted using bronze and palladium.



For example, the tube necklace with branches and small flowers represents the continuous flow between body and matter. It is the collection’s signature piece, designed to naturally follow the neck.

Founded by Michela Trento, 12PM is a contemporary jewelry brand that combines craftsmanship, symbolism, and aesthetic research. Each creation is born as a narrative object, designed to be worn every day, beyond seasons and trends. A timeless jewel, capable of telling the story of its wearer.

