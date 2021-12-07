









In the French group LVMH, the largest cluster of luxury brands, from Tiffany to Dior, from Bulgari to Chaumet (but the complete list would be very long) there is also Fred, a Maison with roots that go back to the 1930s. Although most of Fred’s jewelry can be qualified as fine jewelry, of moderate luxury, often with a sporty design like the best-known collection, Force 10, the brand is ready to unleash an exceptional hit: a large yellow diamond, called Soleil d’Or. The stone, which marked the history of the Maison, is now returning to Fred’s heritage, 44 years after its first presentation to the public.



It is a maxi stone: it weighs 101.57 carats and has a color classified as fancy intense yellow, which places it among the gems of great value. The Soleil d’Or diamond was named in 1977 by the founder, Henri Samuel. The gem will be visible to the public in the fall of 2022, in Paris, in a retrospective exhibition on the brand. Before its official presentation, almost half a century ago, the stone was the focus of a lunch attended by the press and some friends of the Maison, such as actress Margaux Hemingway, who was portrayed with the diamond. Cheerful note: Margaux Hemingway, while she handled the stone, pretended to lose it. After a few moments of chaos, the actress made her reappear between her teeth.