Lauren Khoo’s Gummy Bears











Art and architecture seen through the eyes of a Singapore-born high-end jewelry designer. Lauren Khoo amazed everyone with her bear-shaped rings and pendants inspired by the works of Jeff Koons, such as in the Gummy Bears series of rings or pendants. But also to the domes of Renaissance churches. The mix is ​​unusual, but the effect is guaranteed, also thanks to the impeccable creation of the jewels.



Lauren Khoo, born in Singapore, spent her childhood in her grandmother’s jewelry atelier. She then graduated with a degree in visual arts, art history and architecture and architecture from Brown University, and she also completed her bachelor’s degree in gemology at Gia and studied jewelry at the Jewelry Arts Institute in New York. Finally, the designer founded her eponymous high jewelery brand in 2014. The style reflects the fusion of different worlds and cultures, intertwined with Khoo’s passions: art and architecture. Starting from an inspiration drawn from her travels or from her admiration for art, even contemporary art.



























