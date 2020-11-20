Lauren Chisholm multitasking











Among painted flowers and gold geometries: the rigorous jewelry Lauren Chisholm.

The ways of design are endless. But one of these passes through architecture, interior design and objects. And this is the path that followed Lauren Chisholm, who in her life was also in charge of the restoration of antique furniture before discovering the charm of the jewelry and her ability to create new forms. But, since she has an eclectic artistic touch, she also paints large trompe l’oeil with botanical subjects.



Curiously, the beautiful paintings of flowers and plants, with a naturalistic style, they do not have much in common with the jewels, which instead follow strict geometric lines, very Nordic. To justify these choices, apparently so different, the American designer claims that paintings and jewelry have in common the careful choice of perspective and attention to detail. One, in particular, she draws attention on a very small gold sphere in 18K added at jewelry, which distinguishes the brand. In short, an extended creativity, exuberant, but under absolute control of the rational mind. Rudy Serra



























