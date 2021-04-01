Lauren Adriana, the Mozart of the jewel



Lauren Adriana is a young and successful designers of London. Yet it has an experience as a jeweler with a long history behind it: “As for the jewelry I have grown old before their time,” said to Vivienne Becker. “I studied gems and jewelry for a lifetime. I have no other interest. ” She also tell that he asked the age of five to go to the Natural History Museum in London every weekend to see gems and minerals, and has saved his pocket money to buy small stones in the museum shop. At 12 years she bought the first gems, at 15 she trying to imitate, with drawing, the Verdura jewels: in a nutshell, she seems a little Mozart.



Although this description of itself might seem vaguely monotonous, the result, that is his job, not at all sad. Admirer of the Art Deco designs, she makes jewelry with a strong geometric spirit, but infused with a rich dose of personality. And, anyway, strong of her gemology studies, she has a refined use of stones. Which, largely, they are extraordinary, as an orange-sunset spinel or a red zircon vivo. The Torus earrings, that you see in this page, are obtained by combining purple tanzanite with chalcedony Namibia and spinel lilac. The same care and painstaking research of special gems also characterizes his other jewelry. And to think that in front of her is still a long career.



