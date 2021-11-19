









Lady Gaga‘s new life is tied to her character in the film in which she plays the instigator of a murder. The singer, in fact, is traveling around the world to present House of Gucci, the story that tells how Patrizia Reggiani, with the advice of a fortune teller and the help of a killer, had her husband, Maurizio Gucci, killed to pocket a mountain of money. And, of course, if the crime had not occurred today, the Gucci brand probably would have taken another path.



In any case, the occasion of the various red carpets also serves the American singer and actress to show off a fair number of dresses and great jewels. During the Los Angeles premiere, for example, Lady Gaga chose Messika Desert Bloom high jewelery earrings combined with the spectacular High Jewelry Diamond Spears necklace and the iconic My Twin Trio ring from the Parisian Maison founded by Valèrie Messika to complete her dress Golden Valentine.