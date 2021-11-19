news — November 19, 2021 at 1:35 pm

Lady Gaga in Messika for House of Gucci




Lady Gaga‘s new life is tied to her character in the film in which she plays the instigator of a murder. The singer, in fact, is traveling around the world to present House of Gucci, the story that tells how Patrizia Reggiani, with the advice of a fortune teller and the help of a killer, had her husband, Maurizio Gucci, killed to pocket a mountain of money. And, of course, if the crime had not occurred today, the Gucci brand probably would have taken another path.

Lady Gaga con il co-protagonista di «House of Gucci» Adam Driver
Lady Gaga con il co-protagonista di «House of Gucci» Adam Driver

In any case, the occasion of the various red carpets also serves the American singer and actress to show off a fair number of dresses and great jewels. During the Los Angeles premiere, for example, Lady Gaga chose Messika Desert Bloom high jewelery earrings combined with the spectacular High Jewelry Diamond Spears necklace and the iconic My Twin Trio ring from the Parisian Maison founded by Valèrie Messika to complete her dress Golden Valentine.

Lady Gaga e Adam Driver alla prima di Los Angeles
Lady Gaga e Adam Driver alla prima di Los Angeles
Collana High Jewelry Diamond Spears di Messika
Collana High Jewelry Diamond Spears di Messika
Orecchini di alta gioielleria Messika Desert Bloom
Orecchini di alta gioielleria Messika Desert Bloom
Anello My Twin Trio in oro bianco e diamanti by Messika
Anello My Twin Trio in oro bianco e diamanti by Messika

Lady Gaga con gioielli Messika e abito Valentino
Lady Gaga con gioielli Messika e abito Valentino







