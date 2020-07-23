alta gioielleria, vetrina — July 23, 2020 at 5:00 am

La Gioia by Pomellato




Pomellato is a jewelry brand born in Milan in 1967. And Milan is the Italian capital of fashion. This is one of the reasons why Pomellato is characterized by its prêt-à-porter jewelery: luxury, but always wearable and at non-stratospheric prices. But times change. Half a century later, Pomellato turned. And it presents a collection of high jewelery, that is, quite the opposite of gold jewelery, of design, but within everyone’s reach. Of course: without abandoning its classic fine jewelery collections.

Collier Nudo, in oro giallo, peridoto e tanzaniti
The name of high jewelery collection is La Gioia (means the joy) and is the result of the work of the creative director Vincenzo Castaldo. But it is also an inevitable landing after than, seven years ago, the Milanese brand was purchased by the French group Kering.
Groumette Assoluta in oro rosa e 3.000 diamanti
Among the pieces of the collection, the maxi-sized chains stand out, together with the use of colored stones, as required by the tradition of high jewelery. But without abandoning the style that characterized Pomellato in its most famous jewels. The La Gioia collection, in short, will get happy those who are fond of the brand, but can afford to spend more. And, of course, it will also be a joy for the Maison, which climbs onto a new stage.
Groumette Tango in oro e zaffiri di diversi colori
Set in oro con rubini e zaffir rosa nella montatura sertissage
Collana Nudo in oro rosa con diamanti, topazio blu sky e London, peridoto, topazio bianco, rodolite, ametista, quarzo lemon, granato orange
