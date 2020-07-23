La Gioia by Pomellato











Pomellato is a jewelry brand born in Milan in 1967. And Milan is the Italian capital of fashion. This is one of the reasons why Pomellato is characterized by its prêt-à-porter jewelery: luxury, but always wearable and at non-stratospheric prices. But times change. Half a century later, Pomellato turned. And it presents a collection of high jewelery, that is, quite the opposite of gold jewelery, of design, but within everyone’s reach. Of course: without abandoning its classic fine jewelery collections.



The name of high jewelery collection is La Gioia (means the joy) and is the result of the work of the creative director Vincenzo Castaldo. But it is also an inevitable landing after than, seven years ago, the Milanese brand was purchased by the French group Kering.



Among the pieces of the collection, the maxi-sized chains stand out, together with the use of colored stones, as required by the tradition of high jewelery. But without abandoning the style that characterized Pomellato in its most famous jewels. The La Gioia collection, in short, will get happy those who are fond of the brand, but can afford to spend more. And, of course, it will also be a joy for the Maison, which climbs onto a new stage.

















