Kwiat’s special diamonds











According to linguistics scholars, the ancient Proto-Indo-European word ḱwoyt-o meant white, light. From that root derive the word ḱweyt (white), which evolved into the English word white. By assonance, the name Kwiat is very close to that word, and in a certain sense it also inherits its meaning, since it indicates a jewelry Maison specialized in diamonds. White and light objects, in fact.



The story of Kwiat, which has two main stores in New York and Las Vegas, began in 1907. The founder, Sam Kwiat, was involved in diamonds which, with his son, David, he transformed into high-end jewelry. Even today it is a family business followed by Lowell, Greg, Cory and Russel Kwiat. The specialization in jewelry and diamond processing has allowed the brand to patent some exclusive cuts of the most desired stone in the world. Among the most interesting is the Ashoka cut, with 62 facets and a dazzling prismatic effect. Each stone finished with this cut has the same weight and has the same proportions and dimensions. The advantage is that the Ashoka cut has a larger appearance than diamonds with a similar shape. In fact, according to Kwiat it looks 30% larger than an emerald-cut diamond of the same carat weight.

















