









Silver jewelry, at a very low price: this is the proposal of Kulto 925, a brand of Diffusione Orologi (also owner of OpsObjects). Now Kulto 925 introduces a line of tennis style necklaces. The new jewels are customizable like the other creations of the brand. They include a thin rhodium-plated 925 silver chain (89 euros), with a slightly concave central element, characterized by the presence of white cubic zirconia. Also part of the line is a choker with a circular pendant, again with cubic zirconia.



There are also elements to add (9 euros) to the necklaces, with symbols or letters to compose initials or words, hearts, symbols of luck, the hand of Fatima, numbers, the rainbow icon. The pendants can be applied thanks to a hooking system that allows you to fix the elements with a simple gesture to the necklace. The Stones line (12 euros) also features small square or cabochon-cut colored crystals, with a 925 silver bezel and shades of turquoise, pink coral, sapphire and aquamarine blue.

















