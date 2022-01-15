









Bijoux for Valentine’s Day, for young people and for those with a thin wallet after Christmas shopping. The bijoux are those of Kulto 925, a brand of the Diffusione Orologi company (which has Opsobjects among its brands) specializing in sterling silver jewelery. For the day dedicated to lovers, Kulto 925 offers a series of silver jewels, in which the tennis style is the absolute protagonist. The proposals include soft bracelets (79 euros) and bangles (79 euros), necklaces (79 euros) with different shapes and rings (35 euros) are combined with pendants that are applied thanks to a hooking system that allows you to fix the elements with a simple gesture and always carry the charms with you.



The pendants of the Love line (9 euros) are in the shape of a heart, or a star and an angel. But there are also the form of infinity and the letters of the alphabet, to create names or simple and short messages and numbers, to reveal an important date to remember.