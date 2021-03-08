Orecchini, vetrina — March 8, 2021 at 4:20 am

Kinraden, Danish design with a bit of Africa


With Kinraden, gold and northern design are combined with African wood.

The mpingo is a small, gnarled tree that grows very slowly. Mpingo, specifically, is the Swahili name for dalbergia melanoxylon, also called the blackwood of East Africa. The trees often have multiple stems and are widely branched. They are not cut before the age of 70-100. Sarah Müllertz, former partner and global head of design at the internationally renowned Henning Larsen Architects studio in Copenhagen, turned this wood into “diamonds” for jewelery.

Anello in oro 18 carati ed elementi di mpingo
Anello in oro 18 carati ed elementi di mpingo

Her professional origin is reflected in design: Sarah works halfway between architecture, design and art, with a strong influence of Danish and Japanese culture. Kindred, her brand, experiments with materials, combining the usual elements, such as gold, with surprising ones, such as mpingo. The wood, however, comes from sustainable forests in Tanzania protected by the WWF. Gold is also sustainable: it is recycled and purified metal, or sterling silver.
Orecchino singolo in oro riciclato e legno mpingo
Orecchino singolo in oro riciclato e legno mpingo

Orecchino singolo Our Lips in oro e mpingo
Orecchino singolo Our Lips in oro e mpingo
Orecchino singolo Doric in oro
Orecchino singolo Doric in oro
Orecchino singolo Corinthian
Orecchino singolo Corinthian
Collana in oro riciclato 18 crati
Collana in oro riciclato 18 crati

Anello in oro riciclato e mpingo
Anello in oro riciclato e mpingo







