Kidult’s bracelets and colors for spring











Kidult, the concept brand of the Milanese maison Mabina, proposes for spring 2021 a series of shaped and colored charms with bright enamels that connect to its Life Collection. The enamelled steel pendants find a place on bangles and soft bracelets. The subjects are varied: the red rose to give to those you love, a plaque with the message Better together, but also charms in the shape of a cactus, a rainbow, a pink flamingo. Again: there is the rainbow with the classic colors showing off its colors through a complete arch that emerges between two white clouds.



Among the proposals there are also the silhouette of the little mermaid that recalls that of Disney and red cherries, while the bracelet of the Freetime series points to a charm in the shape of a cocktail glass and the written forever party steel plate of the closure of the bracelet.