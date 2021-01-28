Kelly Xie, from China with love











The exuberant imagination of Chinese designer Kelly Xie and her high jewelry.

It is a small Maison, still little known in Europe, but it produces an exceptional high jewelry. This is Kelly Xie Fine Jewelry, a brand founded in 2012 in Shanghai, China. Even in Europe it should have the notoriety it deserves. The founder, Kelly Xie, learned jewelry making from a famous local master, with a focus on traditional Chinese painting. As is typical of the Chinese, she has worked hard to improve her skills. The training lasted ten years.



Her repertoire, she explains, ranges from traditional to free-style and “exudes uninhibited imagination.” She uses many colored stones and her jewels are, in fact, almost the transposition of certain traditional paintings, but reworked with greater vivacity. These three-dimensional paintings in gold and precious stones are also capable of telling stories, largely inspired by the world of nature. It goes without saying that the imagination in drawing would not hold up if it were not supported by an extraordinary ability to translate ideas into luxurious jewels. It is no coincidence that long ago some jewels selected by the same designer were successfully sold at the Hong Kong Poly Jewelry auction at a high price. While Kelly Xie is still (briefly) unknown to us, in China she is already popular with show business stars and celebrities. One more reason to get to know her work.

















