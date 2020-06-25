Katherine Jetter, from kangaroos to the Big Apple











The jewels of the Australian designer, based in New York, Katherine Jetter ♦ ︎

In which part of the world can a designer be born who describes a ring just made with blue tourmaline and kangaroo-colored spinels? You guessed it: Katherine Jetter was born in Melbourne, Australia. But you do not have to imagine her as Mr. Crocodile Dundee’s sister. She explains, in fact, that she spent most of her youth in England, Germany, Italy and Switzerland, and so she speaks fluently German, French and Italian, obviously besides English. In short, she is an Australian with a broad vision of the world, which in 2018 also took her to the Couture Show, where she met her myth, Stephen Webster. And this also offers a further indication of its predilection: jewelery, luxury, but also lively and modern. And since, let’s remember, she is Australian, what is one of her favorite stones? You have guessed again: the opal. That was the stone with which she began her career as a designer: a small blue opal with which Katherine has created a simple and elegant ring.



The most surprising aspect, however, is that Katherine, before founding her jewelry house in London, earned a degree in clinical psychology and worked in one of the largest investment banks, JP Morgan. Experiences that, perhaps (very perhaps) have been useful for her second life, started with the courses at the classic Gemological Institute of America (Gia) where she graduated. After the jump from the psyche to the gems, in fact, she worked for various international high-end jewelers, including De Beers. Her Maison was therefore born in New York City, as in the films with the “American dream”. Travel, experience and a good imagination did the rest. Ah, a detail is missing: she has climbed the peaks of Machu Picchu and Kilimanjaro. We can not certainly say that she is lazy. Giulia Netrese



























