ANELLI, vetrina — May 19, 2021 at 4:40 am

Katerina Marmagioli, the top of the class




She attended the London School of Economics, one of the most prestigious universities in the world. Then, Katerina Marmagioli worked as a lawyer in one of the world-renowned law firms, Simmons & Simmons, in London. Later, she worked about competition and trade within the European Union, with international assignments around the world. In short: a top of the class who has made a career. But if we talk about it at gioiellis.com, you already know what she decided to do when she grew up: the jewelry designer, an activity that she started in 2018.

Anello Anemone in oro giallo 14k incastonato con una grande perla d'acqua dolce circondata da ametista, diamanti, zaffiri blu
Anello Anemone in oro giallo 14k incastonato con una grande perla d’acqua dolce circondata da ametista, diamanti, zaffiri blu

It cannot be said, however, that the accumulated professional experience was useless. Landscapes, cultures, habits of the different countries of the world that you have visited for work have been the inspirational basis for non-stereotypical jewels, where the asymmetry of the jewels finds an unexpected balance. She have learned from local artisans in developing countries, but also from global experts, and learned the classification of Tahitian pearls at the Cook Island Pearl Authority in Rarotonga, Cook Islands, in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, where pearls grow in shallow, warm waters. But she also studied the gemological aspects of pearls at Gia (Gemological Institute of America) and she qualified as a Diamond Grader at HRD in Antwerp, Belgium. Finally, she studied jewelry design at Central Saint Martins in London. In short, a first of the class even in the world of jewelry.
Anello Royal con ametista viola a taglio ovale circondata da tre citrini a taglio triangolare e 12 diamanti bianchi
Anello Royal con ametista viola a taglio ovale circondata da tre citrini a taglio triangolare e 12 diamanti bianchi

Orecchini in oro giallo, due ametiste verdi (prassiolite), tre peridoti, due topazi azzurri, smalto nero
Orecchini in oro giallo, due ametiste verdi (prassiolite), tre peridoti, due topazi azzurri, smalto nero
Anello Ocean Dive in oro-giallo 14k, topazio blu, iolite, ametista
Anello Ocean Dive in oro-giallo 14k, topazio blu, iolite, ametista
Orecchini Angel con corallo e ambra
Orecchini Angel con corallo e ambra
Pendente Supernova in oro rosa 18 carati con zaffiro, perle e tsavorite
Pendente Supernova in oro rosa 18 carati con zaffiro, perle e tsavorite

Collana in oro giallo 14K e oro-bianco 14K, quarzo trasparente, tre cabochon crisoprasio, un peridoto quadrato, un peridoto ortogonale, un citrino quadrato
Collana in oro giallo 14K e oro-bianco 14K, quarzo trasparente, tre cabochon crisoprasio, un peridoto quadrato, un peridoto ortogonale, un citrino quadrato







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *