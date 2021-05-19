Katerina Marmagioli, the top of the class











She attended the London School of Economics, one of the most prestigious universities in the world. Then, Katerina Marmagioli worked as a lawyer in one of the world-renowned law firms, Simmons & Simmons, in London. Later, she worked about competition and trade within the European Union, with international assignments around the world. In short: a top of the class who has made a career. But if we talk about it at gioiellis.com, you already know what she decided to do when she grew up: the jewelry designer, an activity that she started in 2018.



It cannot be said, however, that the accumulated professional experience was useless. Landscapes, cultures, habits of the different countries of the world that you have visited for work have been the inspirational basis for non-stereotypical jewels, where the asymmetry of the jewels finds an unexpected balance. She have learned from local artisans in developing countries, but also from global experts, and learned the classification of Tahitian pearls at the Cook Island Pearl Authority in Rarotonga, Cook Islands, in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, where pearls grow in shallow, warm waters. But she also studied the gemological aspects of pearls at Gia (Gemological Institute of America) and she qualified as a Diamond Grader at HRD in Antwerp, Belgium. Finally, she studied jewelry design at Central Saint Martins in London. In short, a first of the class even in the world of jewelry.