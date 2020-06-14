Kataoka flowering











In Japan, the cherry blossom, a special event that is awaited by the whole population, moves to the jewels: they are those of Kataoka, a company founded in 2011 in Tokyo by Yoshinobu Kataoka, designer and goldsmith with over 25 years of experience. The Less is more collection summarizes the designer’s philosophy: small diamonds that dot thin chains and that are on the skin like the rarefied stones of the Zen gardens.



A few years ago, despite being quite young, the brand took second place in the Bridal category at the Las Vegas Couture Show. It is therefore a brand of jewelry to keep an eye on, and also because it has a style that arouses some interest. The jewels have a design that, in some cases, recalls that lightness that is found in traditional watercolor prints. Small flowers intertwine as on a branch in rings and pendants, with handmade milgrain edges, and an ad hoc diamond cut. The design sometimes looks like the embroidery of snow crystals magnified under a microscope. Gold and diamonds are the main ingredients, with the addition of some colored stones, sometimes combined with unusual nuances, such as the pendant with three large stones: pink sapphire, tourmaline and ruby.















