ANELLI, vetrina — June 14, 2020 at 4:00 am

Kataoka flowering




In Japan, the cherry blossom, a special event that is awaited by the whole population, moves to the jewels: they are those of Kataoka, a company founded in 2011 in Tokyo by Yoshinobu Kataoka, designer and goldsmith with over 25 years of experience. The Less is more collection summarizes the designer’s philosophy: small diamonds that dot thin chains and that are on the skin like the rarefied stones of the Zen gardens.

Collana minimal Less is More
Collana minimal Less is More

A few years ago, despite being quite young, the brand took second place in the Bridal category at the Las Vegas Couture Show. It is therefore a brand of jewelry to keep an eye on, and also because it has a style that arouses some interest. The jewels have a design that, in some cases, recalls that lightness that is found in traditional watercolor prints. Small flowers intertwine as on a branch in rings and pendants, with handmade milgrain edges, and an ad hoc diamond cut. The design sometimes looks like the embroidery of snow crystals magnified under a microscope. Gold and diamonds are the main ingredients, with the addition of some colored stones, sometimes combined with unusual nuances, such as the pendant with three large stones: pink sapphire, tourmaline and ruby.

Anello con corona di diamanti
Anello con corona di diamanti
Collana con opale
Collana con opale
Collana con tormalina Paraiba
Collana con tormalina Paraiba
Anello Peonia in oro rosa, smeraldi e diamanti
Anello Peonia in oro rosa, smeraldi e diamanti

Anello Cosmo in oro rosa e diamanti
Anello Cosmo in oro rosa e diamanti







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *