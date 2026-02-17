Kasia Smutniak per Garatti
Kasia Smutniak per Garatti

Kasia Smutniak is the face of Garatti

A new advertising campaign for the fashion house specializing in fancy diamonds.

Kasia Smutniak, a Polish-born Italian actress and model, is the new face of Garatti, a fashion house that offers fine jewelry lines featuring extensive use of colored diamonds. The images for the 2026 campaign are by photographer Giampaolo Sgura, who previously worked with Garatti in 2024. A curious aspect of the shots featuring Kasia Smutniak is, perhaps, the use of black and white (alongside color) for jewelry that emphasizes the exclusive hues of the gems: green diamonds are a rather rare variety.

Kasia Smutniak indossa anelli Garatti con diamanti verdi e rosa
Kasia Smutniak wears Garatti rings with green and pink diamonds

The use of black and white, according to the campaign’s underlying theme, is linked to the idea of ​​creating an intimate narrative that captures Kasia Smutniak awakening in the morning, captured in her bedroom, wrapped in sheets or in a bathrobe. The color portraits, on the other hand, are classic, on a neutral background to allow Kasia and the jewels to be the true protagonists of the scene and discover the charm of fancy green and pink diamonds.
Uno degli scatti del fotografo Giampaolo Sgura
One of the shots by photographer Giampaolo Sgura

Campagna adv per Garatti
Advertising campaign for Garatti

