









The nature of Sicily and the air of California are in a mix by K. Brunini Jewels.

The Katey Brunini jewels are conceived in California. But their birth is not only tied to the West Coast of the United States State. Katey launched her jewelry design company in 1998, K.Brunini Jewels. But, she says, the desire for “a bath of history” brought her first to Europe, where she lived from the Middle East, Belgium, Israel, and the Canary Islands.



But, at the end of her wanderings, she was established in Sardinia and, later, in Sicily. After canoeing in the sea of Sicily, paragliding above Taormina, nights spent watching the constellations, in Catania Katey has decided to study the craft of the Sicilians goldsmiths. And the Etna volcanic landscape has inspired his style. Back in California, the designer has thus embarked on her personal road to the jewelry brand, where there is a mix of nature and of strong colors of Sicily and California. Opals, vivid colors and simple shapes sometimes characterize its works as Skipping Stones collection, they refer to the pictures on this page.

