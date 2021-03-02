Journey on Gea with Gaia Caramazza



At the base of everything is Gea (also called Gaia), a name that in Greek mythology indicated the Earth, the primordial goddess. Today, however, Gea seems to be in trouble, pressed by climate changes that jeopardize its equilibrium. Perhaps this is also why the jewelry designer Gaia Caramazza has dedicated a new collection to Gea, consisting largely of necklaces. The jewels have considerable volumes and are made of silver and natural stones, all created by hand using the techniques of lost wax casting and banquet processing. In short, an artisanal work that borders on artistic production.



Among other things, jewels were the protagonists of Altaroma, the event focused on fashion organized in Rome, which also for the need to translate the atmosphere into digital images, created a fashion film that used the collection. Obviously the jewels are linked to the natural world, for example with shapes that are inspired by vegetation or the marine world.

















