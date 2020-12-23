









Jose Hess, from necklaces refined gold and diamonds, to the cufflinks with Mickey’s face: the luxury meets pop.

One of the most imaginative designers of the century: perhaps can be defined in this way Jose Hess, but is also ok a definition as an artist or craftsperson. In short, it is one of those rare people who can do many things well but, above all, has a very definite personality, which turns her skills into precious objects. Master goldsmith, designer and gemologist, is a supporter of an American jewelry design, somewhere between pop and the extra luxury. Alongside refined necklaces, like the necklace Ribbon, you see on this page, you can find the twins by gold wrist with the face of Mickey Mouse. In addition to focusing on the creative process, moreover, Jose Hess teaches jewelry design at the Fashion Institute of Technology, he worked as a consultant for jewelry companies in the US and abroad, and draws collections of jewelry that are sold on television, with himself to make live presentations.



Another proof of its many attitudes? It was also the first American president to Cibjo, an international association that seeks to establish uniform standards for the jewelry industry worldwide. Jose is worshiped also in Hollywood, by celebrities such as Demi Moore, Cindy Crawford, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Candy Spelling. Jose Hess also has a story to tell: he was born in Germany, but fled with his family to Colombia, South America, before Nazi rule. In the South American country he was apprenticed to a goldsmith, where he learned the art of jewelry making. In 1951 Hess moved to New York, still working in the jewelry industry. He also served as a soldier for two years in the United States Army. Back in civilian life, he made models and jewelry for David Webb, before working for himself. Hess has also received numerous awards, including the De Beers Diamonds International Award. Alessia Mongrando













