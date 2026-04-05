Colorful gems, innovative materials, and design for the brand’s jewelry.

J’Or is a Roman jewelry house with extensive experience in contract manufacturing, which three years ago expanded its offering to the public. Its jewelry embraces innovative solutions, attentive to design, with a mix of traditional materials (gold and diamonds) and alternative materials, such as titanium. Furthermore, it has introduced the concept of flexibility to some jewelry pieces, with the aim of making rings and bracelets easier to wear. One example is the new ring and bracelet from the Fluid collection, which feature an original bronze-colored titanium structure, illuminated by alternating diamond pavé.



The attention to design and research is also evident in the Melodya necklace, which features an original opening system. In this case, the diamond pavé is the central element of a rigid carbon fiber band: very lightweight and therefore easy to wear. Among J’Or’s new additions are some very minimalist rings that still grab attention: in this case, the highlights are the coloured stones set in openwork settings: a mint tourmaline, a cushion-set tanzanite and an oval-cut rubellite.

