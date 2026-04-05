J'Or, anello con rubellite ovale. Copyright: gioiellis.com
J'Or, anello con rubellite ovale. Copyright: gioiellis.com

J’Or’s New Jewelry

Colorful gems, innovative materials, and design for the brand’s jewelry.

J’Or is a Roman jewelry house with extensive experience in contract manufacturing, which three years ago expanded its offering to the public. Its jewelry embraces innovative solutions, attentive to design, with a mix of traditional materials (gold and diamonds) and alternative materials, such as titanium. Furthermore, it has introduced the concept of flexibility to some jewelry pieces, with the aim of making rings and bracelets easier to wear. One example is the new ring and bracelet from the Fluid collection, which feature an original bronze-colored titanium structure, illuminated by alternating diamond pavé.

Anello della collezione Fluid in titanio e diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Fluid collection ring in titanium and diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.comss

The attention to design and research is also evident in the Melodya necklace, which features an original opening system. In this case, the diamond pavé is the central element of a rigid carbon fiber band: very lightweight and therefore easy to wear. Among J’Or’s new additions are some very minimalist rings that still grab attention: in this case, the highlights are the coloured stones set in openwork settings: a mint tourmaline, a cushion-set tanzanite and an oval-cut rubellite.
Orecchini della collezione Fluid in titanio e diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Fluid collection earrings in titanium and diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Bracciale della collezione Fluid in titanio e diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Fluid collection bracelet in titanium and diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Collana Melodya in fibra di carbonio e diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Melodya necklace in carbon fiber and diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Collana Melodya aperta. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Open Melodya necklace. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello con tormalina mint di 16,83carati. Copyright: gioiellis.com
16.83-carat mint tourmaline ring. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello con tanzanite di 23 carati taglio cuscino. Copyright: gioiellis.com
23-carat cushion-cut tanzanite ring. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Tags:

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Anello margherita
Previous Story

Bea Bongiasca’s Spring Rings

Orecchino Fatima
Next Story

Fatima Earrings by Atelier Vm

Latest from Showroom