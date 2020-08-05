Jordan Askill multitasking











Sharks, panthers, but also flowers: Jordan Askill, a New York-based designer, has brought some of the wild spirit of his Australia to the American city. But, in reality, it is not tied to traditions, but rather to the pleasure of inventing: in 2015 he won the British Fashion Award for Emerging Accessory Design and in 2016 he was appointed a member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America.



Born in Sydney, in 2000 he moved to London, where he was an intern for Alexander McQueen. In 2004, Askill was invited to join the Dior Homme design team in Paris and four years later he decided to found his jewelry brand. But he has also collaborated with fashion houses and the Danish brand Georg Jensen, as well as Gemfields, Meadham Kirchhoff, The International Palladium Board, Topshop and Swarovski. Not only that: he also directs and develops short films and video installations. His pieces are sculptural and not surprisingly he also uses the 3D printing system to get to his creations: a multitasking creativity. Nature-related subjects, such as the flowers of the Canadensis viola, are the source of inspiration for his collections.

















