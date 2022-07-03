









Rheumatoid arthritis, fibromyalgia, Raynaud’s syndrome and colitis. It doesn’t seem like a particularly pleasant picture. But the consequences of an old car accident were, paradoxically, the spring that pushed Joie DiGiovanni, born in Philadelphia and with a name that indicates family origins in Italy, to focus on jewelry. In 2013 Joie launched her brand while working in sales for a clothing chain. Objective: to offer quality jewels, but suitable for non-formal, fun, colorful clothing. After three years of running in, the brand took off also thanks to the personal aesthetic chosen for the jewels.



At the center of Joie DiGiovanni’s work are colored necklaces and bracelets made with ruby, emerald and sapphire spheres, high quality hand-picked faceted stones, mounted in 14-karat gold. The gems are joined by an unbreakable thread: a long necklace can be wrapped in several turns without fear of breaking. The idea of ​​using such a wide palette also offers the possibility of infinite variations. Baroque pearls are often added to the stones. Another feature of the designer is the proposal of alternative jewels, for example those with the design of the cannabis leaf, in gold and diamonds.Another medical aspect, however, concerns Dara, Joie’s younger sister who joined the company as a production assistant. Dara was diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome and today the sisters are involved in helping communities that provide ongoing services to children with this disorder.