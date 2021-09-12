









In the language spoken in Bali, terms such as flat or smooth are translated as Rata. And it is the same word used for a type of chain, the typical one worn in Asia, and which has always been a John Hardy flag. Rata is also the name of a line of jewelry, made with an intricate multi-row chain inspired by the traditional Balinese weaving techniques mythologized in our archive of the company founded in 1999 on the island of Bali on the initiative of Guy Bedarida, a former senior haute joaillerie designer of Boucheron and Van Cleef and Arpels.



John Hardy, years later it was bought and moved to Hong Kong, but continues to offer jewelery produced in Bali and which retain the original ethnic aesthetic. Like, in fact, the silver chains of the Rata collection, which however also include an 18-karat gold bracelet. The advantage of this type of processing is the simple portability: the chains are very soft once worn. In addition, they are proposed as unisex jewels, to conquer even male vanity.



John Hardy, anni dopo è stata acquistata e si è trasferita ad Hong Kong, ma continua a proporre gioielli prodotti a Bali e che conservano la originaria estetica etnica. Come, appunto, le catene in argento della collezione Rata, che comprendono però anche un bracciale in oro 18 carati. Il vantaggio di questo tipo di lavorazione è la semplice portabilità: le catene risultano molto morbide una volta indossate. Inoltre, sono proposte come gioielli unisex, per conquistare anche la vanità maschile.