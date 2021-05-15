Jo Riis-Hansen’s third route











Why force creativity to focus on only one thing if you are capable of doing two? Jo Riis-Hansen, Danish designer, gave way to his inventiveness. The result is 18 karat gold jewels with small diamonds, with austere and soft shapes at the same time. But not only. After ten years of work in 2016 he joined ceramics to the jewelry. A combination perhaps unique in the sector of precious ornaments. The idea of ​​Riis-Hansen could be summed up in the slow-jewellery formula. He does not like speed and the continuous, useless, proposition of new objects, while he wants to enhance objects that have a history and a longer life time ahead.



After five years as an apprentice with a goldsmith, to learn the trade thoroughly, the designer put herself to the test as a creator. And she moved to Barcelona to continue her professional path. This was 20 years ago. Back in Copenhagen, she opened a small shop with a laboratory and chose to fill the space between art jewels and old tradition, of good quality, but also fun and light, fashionable without being transient. In short, a third way between easy jewelery and tradition.