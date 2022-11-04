









The autumn of JJewels, a brand of BlueWhiteGroup, is in time for Samba. This is the name of the new collection in solid 18-karat gold and diamonds. The dance, in a sense, is part of the style of these jewels which are composed with a fringe pattern. Earrings, necklaces, rings and bracelets feature thin gold threads, interspersed with lines of small diamonds. The movement of the body of the wearer, for example, also induces the jewels to follow their trend. An effect that is obviously accentuated if you move a few dance steps. Another novelty of the brand are gold jewels with malachite inserts from the Sofia collection. In this case the geometry of the jewels is rigorous, but softened by the green color of the stone, together with gold and diamonds.



JJewels is a brand founded in 1974 by David Joshach, a diamond trader who founded BlueWhiteGroup, active both in the b2b gem trade and in the world of jewelry. It is a member of the Italian Diamond Exchange and collaborates with the most important gemological institutes around the world.