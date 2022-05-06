









A crescendo, in musical language, indicates a gradual increase in the intensity of the sound of a piece, usually played by an orchestra. But, more generally, a crescendo is the progressive increase in the intensity of something: a passion, an involvement, a feeling. And now of a jewelry collection too. In fact, Crescendo is the name of the new collection by FerrariFirenze, a Florentine company also famous for its jewels with mobile elements. And, in fact, the geometries of the jewels in the collection have some affinity with the performance of a song or a symphony, with volumes that become more consistent or thinner, just as if they were the visual expression of a sound.



The jewels are made of gold and diamonds aligned on the individual elements that make up the necklace, bracelet and earrings. A harmony that, perhaps, is also the result of the atmosphere that the FerrariFirenze artisans breathe, who are lucky enough to work in a 16th century villa surrounded by a beautiful garden, Villa Corsi Salviati north of Florence. And who create the jewels of the Maison, entirely handmade, including the closures of the earrings and necklaces.