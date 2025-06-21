The Grotta dei Cervi of Porto Badisco in Otranto (Puglia), considered the mythological first landing of Aeneas, is one of the most fascinating archaeological sites in Europe, where the most impressive Neolithic pictorial complex in Europe is preserved. This place of memory is the inspiration for the new jewelry collection by Roberta Risolo Art Jewels. The collection, Segni. Riemersioni dalla Grotta dei Cervi, draws inspiration from the pictograms impressed on the walls of the cave, variously interpreted, with a link between the present and the remote past.



The launch of the collection coincides with a significant recognition for the goldsmith artist: Roberta Risolo was selected among the six artisan realities of Puglia called to represent the Puglia Region at Expo 2025 in Osaka. Roberta Risolo is a goldsmith artisan originally from Otranto, in the heart of Salento, who for over twenty years has developed a creative language deeply rooted in her land. Her passion for goldsmithing brought her to Vicenza, the historic capital of Italian goldsmith art, to further her training. In 2013, she attended the Tam Advanced Training Course (sculpture), with the sculptor Arnaldo Pomodoro as president, and since 2014, she has also combined production with teaching activities.



Her creations are inspired by the identity of her land: from the architecture of Otranto to the Lecce Baroque, from the decorations of the Salento churches to the unmistakable Mediterranean nature. She uses noble or poor metals, such as Lecce stone and olive wood, reinterpreted. Her works are appreciated and exported internationally, particularly in the United States and Canada.



