









Beauty and Astonishment is the name of the avant-garde jewelry exhibition in which 26 designers from different countries participate. The exhibition, curated by designer Luis Acosta, continues until 30 June 2021 at the Galería Context in Sant Cugat del Vallès (Barcelona, ​​Spain). The event brings together the work of designers in search of new forms and, almost always, with unusual materials for the world of jewelry. In addition to the classic bronze used by designers such as Laura Volpi, materials such as slate or deer bones are added. In any case, it offers the possibility of a glimpse into a type of jewelry that is not the main stream one.



Here are the participants of the Beauty and Astonishment exhibition:Iro Kaskani, Elvira Cibotti, Fumiko Nakajima, AMÀLGAMA (Giorgia Tasca), Ana Marchetanu, Bárbara Laso, Cartonpia (Alejandra Epifani), Chokolom (Esther Ortiz-Villajos), Duo Wonder (K. Noelmans – Sofie Hermans), Esteban Erosky Soria, Iona Nieva, Julie Bégin, Katharina Moch, Laura Volpi, Magali Thibault Gobeil, Meristèma Lab. (Annarita Bianco), Misaki Nomoto, almost candy (Mariolina Mascarino), Saadah Bin Shehab, Sita Falkena, Studiozero-Vetro (Caterina Zucchi) , Susanne Hammer, Valeria Rossini, Yael Friedman, Yiota Vogli.