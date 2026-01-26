According to Chinese astrology, 2026 is the Year of the Horse, also celebrated with numerous jewels.

This year, the Chinese zodiac sign is the Horse, beginning on February 17, 2026. The Horse will slow down on February 5, 2027, when it will give way to the Goat. The 2026 Horse is also characterized by a color: Fire Red, associated with great energy, dynamism, freedom, courage, and a strong drive for change and new initiatives. If you trust Chinese astrologers, know that traditionally, the Year of the Fire Red Horse is associated with a positive and pleasant personality, creative and concrete, but also with a certain stubbornness and tactlessness.



It should be remembered that Chinese astrology (中國占星術S) developed alongside traditional astronomy starting in the 11th century BC. and is based on a lunisolar calendar and some traditional units of time. This type of astrology reflects Chinese philosophy, from which it borrows (among others) the concepts of yin and yang, the five elements, the ten celestial trunks, and the 12 terrestrial branches. It goes without saying that jewelers never miss an opportunity to celebrate each Chinese zodiac sign with their creations.

