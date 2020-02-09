Jewels for the Cat’s Day











Jewels dedicated to the Cat’s Day, which is February 17th. For all tastes ♦ ︎

Maybe you do not know, but there’s a Day in February which, for many, is even more important than Valentine’s Day. It is the National Day of the Cat. The day dedicated to the most beloved feline occurs on 17 February. The idea is quite recent: it was born in 1990 thanks to the gattofila journalist Claudia Angeletti through the readers of the Italy magazine Tuttogatto. In the end the proposal by the reader Oriella Del Col was the winner.



The reason for the choice was indicated in the fact that February is the month of the zodiacal sign of Aquarius, ie free spirits, like cats. Furthermore, in the past, February it was defined as “the month of cats and witches”. Regarding the number, 17 in the tradition of some countries, is considered an unfortunate number, an undeserved reputation that in the past was reserved for the cat. And here, then, a selection of jewelry and bijoux gattofili, starting from the earrings of the collection The Circle of Lebole Jewels. But from Bliss to Van Cleef & Arpels the jewels that have the cat as protagonist are really many. Lavinia Andorno

















