Jewels for an aperitif with Roberta Risolo











The global health crisis leads the world of jewelry to rethink the way we communicate. Here is a new one: aperitifs via Instagram. The idea is by Roberta Risolo, goldsmith artist from Otranto, a small (and enchanting) village in Puglia (it is also the most eastern point of Italy). The designer inaugurated a series of events called Aperitif with jewel overlooking the sea, live on Instagram from Otranto on the profile www.instagram.com/robertarisoloartjewels. The desire expressed by the designer “is to give a positive message, shortening distances through new digital tools, and to share the beauty of Otranto, talking about craftsmanship and jewelry with everyone”. Also through the words of history scholars such as Emanuela Fogliadini and François Boespflug.



Meanwhile the Atelier Roberta Risolo Art Jewels in the ancient village of Otranto is ready to welcome visitors following all the current indications in terms of safety. Fantasy in promoting your business, therefore, but also in your work.



Her creations, she explains, are linked to the culture of Salento, both for the characteristic materials such as olive wood and for the architecture of its territory. Like the rose window of the Cathedral of Otranto, the rings in olive wood and pearl, the pendants inspired by the decorative motifs of the Basilica of Santa Caterina di Alessandria in Galatina and much more.



After her studies, interest in goldsmithery led Roberta Risolo to Vicenza, one of the Italian jewelry districts, where she attended specialization courses and had her first work experiences. Back in Puglia, today she alternates teaching with the activity of her Atelier in Porta Terra, inaugurated in 2016. Her motto: “Always believe in the beauty of your dreams”.



















