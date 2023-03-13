Ashley Graham ai 95th Annual Academy Awards con orecchini Pandora. Photo: Getty Images

The red carpet of the Oscars, which this year was champagne-colored, that is yellow, gave as always a parade of big and small actresses with their jewels. It is worth mentioning a counter-current choice, that of the model Ashley Graham, who attended the 95th Academy Awards with Pandora Timeless and Pandora Diamonds jewels. In short, not a high jewelery maison, but a very popular brand, and moreover with synthetic diamonds.

But it was an unusual choice. Most of the participants opted for fine jewellery. The Parisian Maison Messika has enlisted a small army of actresses for its jewels: Danai Gurira, in a purple dress, with the Little Mermaid High Jewelery earrings and the Toi & Moi pear-shaped diamond ring, Camila Mendes in a vintage Versace dress, with Concorde ring and Roaring diamonds, Poorna Jagannathan with My Twin rings, the Move Uno multi-bracelet and the My Twin trio earrings. British actress Jodie Turner Smith also wears Messika jewels, with the Messika ring by Kate Moss High Jewelry Spirited Wind and Kris Jenner with a super Roaring Diamonds necklace and Little Mermaid earrings.
Yeprem diamonds, on the other hand, were Jurnee Smollett’s choice at the Vanity Fair party, with earrings by the Lebanese Maison. As well as Jenna Dewan, with diamond earrings and Natalia Bryant at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Tiffany jewels, however, for Lady Gaga, Florence Pug, Michelle Williams. From the Italian Maison Pasquale Bruni, the jewels of the actress and singer Dove Cameron at the Elton John Aids’s Foundation Academy Award Party: Choker from the Daughter of Flowers Collection in white gold and diamonds.
But there was also room for men, often associated with fine watches. This is the case, for example, of Jon Kortajarena with Hublot’s Orlinski Titanium White Pavé 40MM watch, as well as Zachary Levi, who opted for the 40mm Classic Fusion Orlinski King Gold timepiece also from Hublot.
