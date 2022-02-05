









It is not true that diamonds are the true friends of women. Because true friends women have two: jewels and chocolate. Putting these two joys together would therefore be the best. And this is what the American brand Le Vian and the Belgian Godiva have come up with, who have collaborated for a new collection in view of Valentine’s Day. The combination is not accidental: Le Vian, in fact, is famous for the use of brown diamonds, in a shade called Chocolate Diamonds.



Godiva, on the other hand, is one of the best known chocolate brands. The newly presented jewelry collection is inspired by Godiva’s sweets with three chocolate inspired necklaces, set with brown and gold diamonds. For example, the Ganache Heart pendant features a heart pendant set with brown diamonds on a 14-karat yellow gold chain. The Strawberry and Chocolate Heart is another heart pendant, set in rose gold with rubies and brown diamonds: it is inspired by Godiva’s strawberry crème tarte. The Truffle pendant, on the other hand, is crafted to resemble Godiva’s milk chocolate truffle, but is composed of chocolate diamonds and nude diamonds (in lighter shades) set in 14-karat gold.