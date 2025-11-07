Trendvision Jewellery + Forecasting, the independent observatory of Vicenzaoro – Italian Exhibition Group, kicks off the roadshow

Trendvision Jewellery + Forecasting, the independent observatory of Vicenzaoro – Italian Exhibition Group, is back on the road preparing the second Trendvision Roadshow. Innovation and jewelry trends will be the protagonists of the 2025/2026 global tour, titled The Quantum Age, the new era of jewelry between identity, culture, and creative convergences.

The Jewellery Trendbook 2027+, Vicenzaoro will bring to the major jewelry capitals, from the Middle East to Europe, the United States, and Asia, an unprecedented reflection on the cultural and social transformations redefining contemporary luxury in various global markets.

Trendvision Jewellery + Forecasting, directed by Paola De Luca, is Vicenzaoro’s first permanent and independent observatory that monitors socio-cultural trends in art, architecture, and fashion, exploring their impact on the jewelry, watchmaking, and luxury goods sectors.



The Stages

The 2025/2026 Trendvision Roadshow will include stops at key international industry events. It will kick off on November 12th in Dubai at JGTD – Jewellery, Gems & Technology in Dubai (November 11-13). It will then continue in Vicenza for Vicenzaoro January (January 16-20, 2026), Paris within the Precious Room by Murel Piaser (January 27-28, 2026), Hong Kong during the HKTDC International Jewellery Show (March 4-8, 2026), Las Vegas for the Couture Show (June 4-8, 2026), and Singapore with SIJE – Singapore International Jewelry Exhibition (July 10-13, 2026). For companies, designers, retailers, and manufacturers, it is a strategic asset that Vicenzaoro offers to support them in strategic planning and promote innovation.

Matteo Farsura, Global Exhibition Manager Jewellery & Fashion at IEG



This project is an integral part of Vicenzaoro’s vision and commitment to promoting innovation and industry culture. It is the result of research that combines art, technology, and culture to understand how, in this age of convergence, luxury and identity are transforming. We will discuss this with internationally renowned guests and creatives from diverse sectors, offering a transversal and multidisciplinary perspective, each time immersed in the socioeconomic and cultural context of the specific market in which we operate. This way, we can provide industry professionals with a strategic understanding of the scenario to navigate the complexities.

Paola De Luca, co-founder and creative director of Trendvision Jewellery + Forecasting

The Trendvision Jewellery + Forecasting project is one of the tools Vicenzaoro offers to professionals in the global jewelry industry. For over twenty years, it has been the reference point for those working in the jewelry and luxury sectors. Through studies, analyses, and publications, it offers tools for interpreting cultural changes and consumer behavior, anticipating scenarios and strategies for the global creative industry, and confirming Vicenzaoro as the most authoritative reference in the jewelry world for industry culture, analysis, and forecasting of emerging languages.

The Quantum Age is the vision that informs the forecasts of the new The Jewellery Trendbook 2027+, presented as a world premiere at Vicenzaoro September, as has been the case for over twenty years. Jewelry is seen not just as a simple decoration, but as a tool for personal expression, a cultural code, and a technological medium.