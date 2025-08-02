Jewelry Trends at Vicenzaoro

The trends for the upcoming Fall/Winter 2025-2026 season according to Trendvision Jewellery + Forecasting, Vicenzaoro’s independent observatory directed by Paola De Luca, which will be presented at the next September edition. According to the analysis, there are four key trends: Modular Geometries, a system of stackable, interchangeable, and reconfigurable elements. Stackable rings, detachable links, interchangeable charms, and reconfigurable clasps become the foundation for personal expression. Spectrum Play is the trend that brings color to the forefront: nuanced gems, enamel streaks, and layered hues, with beaded necklaces, stackable rings, mismatched earrings, and layered chokers to create your own identity. Perhaps with ethical materials such as recycled plastics, reclaimed enamels, and micromosaics. The third trend: Quiet Elegance favors minimalism, with soft textures, refined shapes, and sustainable materials. This trend features satin gold, matte platinum, and recycled metals, with carefully placed pearls and diamonds—more intimacy than ostentation. Finally, Dynamism, a trend inspired by Futurism and Art Deco geometry, features kinetic shapes and mixed materials: curved cuffs, modular brooches, and expandable links are captivating. Which trend will be the winning one, given that they’re all different?

In any case, Vicenzaoro is hosting a series of meetings for jewelry theory enthusiasts. On Saturday, September 6th, artists, designers, journalists, and cultural consultants will be presenting The Quantum Age: Jewelry and the Convergence of Cultural Transformations, an event scheduled for 11:00 a.m. at the Teatro Palladio in Fiera. Following an introduction by Paola De Luca, the spotlight will be on Lebanese artist Samar Younes, a Quantum Culture theorist and founder of Samaritual; Archana Thani, an Indian curator and journalist, jewelry editor at Vogue India; Helen Mao, a Chinese cultural consultant on the changing market in China; and Fabio Salini, a fine jewelry designer.



On Sunday, September 7, the new Trendbook 2027+ will be presented, featuring content and strategies for developing future collections and previews of the evolution of contemporary jewelry (Educational Hub, 10:30 a.m.). The publication provides jewelry industry professionals with a preview of the style trends of 2027, in a completely redesigned format. It features three main sections: consumer culture, evolutions and opportunities in the jewelry sector, and Forecast 2027+. Sunday the 7th will focus on market opportunities for 2026-27, with insights into gold & precious metals, colored gemstones, diamonds (natural and lab-grown), bridal, pearls, technologies & innovations, and high-end jewelry. The style forecasts for 2027+ revolve around five key themes with evocative names: Modular Core, Dynamic Movement, Coded Couture, Convergences, and Neo-Rituals.

