Diamonds with black and white inclusions have become fashionable due to their uniqueness.

There aren’t just classic colorless diamonds, or fancy ones like pink, yellow, brown, or blue. There are also salt & pepper diamonds, which seem to have become fashionable. These are diamonds with natural inclusions within them. When transparent, the stones have shades of white, gray, and black: this is why they are called salt & pepper. In the past, this type of diamond was simply considered a stone to be rejected, because the standard only allowed colorless ones. Today, however, they are viewed with curiosity and adopted by some jewelers. Those who purchase them seek a new design and appreciate an unconventional yet luxurious aesthetic. Another advantage of these stones is their price, which is usually lower than that of classic diamonds.



Characteristics. Salt & pepper diamonds have a high presence of black and white inclusions that are visible to the naked eye. These imperfections vary from stone to stone, making each stone unique. Some inclusions may resemble stars, filaments, clouds, or cosmic conglomerates: for this reason, a variant of these diamonds is also called galaxy diamonds.

Classification. Like classic diamonds, salt & pepper stones can have different colors and hues, tending toward blue or white, gray, or ice, but also warmer tones like champagne, chocolate, or gray-brown or dove gray. Inclusions can also be more or less pronounced. According to gemology, these diamonds are classified as Category I (Included). According to traditional standards, this category is the lowest on the GIA (Gemological Institute of America) scale. However, those who appreciate them choose them precisely for their uniqueness.



Cut. There’s nothing stopping salt & pepper diamonds from being cut like any other. One of the most commonly used shapes, however, is the traditional rose cut, which allows for better highlighting of internal inclusions, given that this type of cut features a flat surface and large facets. But this type of diamond is also found in more modern cuts.

Sustainability. One of the advantages of salt & pepper diamonds is their ethical value: they are considered a more environmentally friendly choice because the jewels use these stones, which were once considered waste, thus reducing the waste of natural resources.

