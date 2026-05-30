Anello in oro bianco con rubino birmano di circa 7,90 carati e diamanti
Anello in oro bianco con rubino birmano di circa 7,90 carati e diamanti

Jewelry Highlights at Faraone Casa d’Aste

Jewelry Sale Results: Buccellati and Bulgari Stand Out.

The jewelry sale organized by Faraone Casa d’Aste, which also included silver (99% sold), concluded with 90% sales and a 129% increase over its catalog value. A platinum ring with a 3.40-carat octagonal emerald flanked by cushion-cut diamonds was the highlight, rising from a starting price of €8,000 to €41,000. A white gold ring with a Burmese ruby ​​of approximately 7.90 carats and diamonds, estimated at €12,000, sold for €77,000 after a lengthy bidding war between two bidders on opposite sides of the globe. A Cartier Panthére ring in white gold and pavé diamonds sold for €30,000.

Anello Cartier Panthére in oro bianco e pavé di diamanti
Cartier Panthére ring in white gold and pavé diamonds

Buccellati lots were also highly sought after. The Gianmaria Buccellati ring in white and yellow gold with openwork decoration, set with round diamonds, rose from €3,000 to €8,000, while a gold ring set with an oval cabochon coral of approximately 7.15 carats reached €6,000. Lot 191 sold for the same price, an M. Buccellati ring in 18kt yellow gold set with round cabochon sapphires. A demi-parure from the Maison in polished and satin-finished yellow gold, comprising a brooch and floral earrings set with white cultured pearls, was sold by telephone for €14,000, while a bangle bracelet set with oval cabochon rubies rose from a starting price of €8,000 to €30,000 by telephone, and a flexible bracelet decorated with a floral motif and set with oval cabochon sapphires reached €36,000 from a starting price of €12,000. Both were sold by two Asian customers.

Anello di Gianmaria Buccellati in oro bianco e giallo con decoro a traforo, rifinito con diamanti rotondi
Gianmaria Buccellati ring in white and yellow gold with openwork decoration, set with round diamonds

Bulgari’s Tubogas necklace was sold for €22,000 on the phone, the Serpenti Tubogas watch fetched €14,000, while the Gemme Nummarie necklace, a yellow gold groumette chain necklace with a coin in the center and finished with round diamonds, sold online for €32,000 after pre-auction bids already exceeding €20,000.

Collier tubogas di Bulgari
Bulgari tubogas necklace
Collier a un filo di boules di corallo con chiusura in oro giallo rifinita con diamanti rotondi
Single-strand coral bead necklace with yellow gold clasp set with round diamonds

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