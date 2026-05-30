Jewelry Sale Results: Buccellati and Bulgari Stand Out.

The jewelry sale organized by Faraone Casa d’Aste, which also included silver (99% sold), concluded with 90% sales and a 129% increase over its catalog value. A platinum ring with a 3.40-carat octagonal emerald flanked by cushion-cut diamonds was the highlight, rising from a starting price of €8,000 to €41,000. A white gold ring with a Burmese ruby ​​of approximately 7.90 carats and diamonds, estimated at €12,000, sold for €77,000 after a lengthy bidding war between two bidders on opposite sides of the globe. A Cartier Panthére ring in white gold and pavé diamonds sold for €30,000.

Buccellati lots were also highly sought after. The Gianmaria Buccellati ring in white and yellow gold with openwork decoration, set with round diamonds, rose from €3,000 to €8,000, while a gold ring set with an oval cabochon coral of approximately 7.15 carats reached €6,000. Lot 191 sold for the same price, an M. Buccellati ring in 18kt yellow gold set with round cabochon sapphires. A demi-parure from the Maison in polished and satin-finished yellow gold, comprising a brooch and floral earrings set with white cultured pearls, was sold by telephone for €14,000, while a bangle bracelet set with oval cabochon rubies rose from a starting price of €8,000 to €30,000 by telephone, and a flexible bracelet decorated with a floral motif and set with oval cabochon sapphires reached €36,000 from a starting price of €12,000. Both were sold by two Asian customers.

Bulgari’s Tubogas necklace was sold for €22,000 on the phone, the Serpenti Tubogas watch fetched €14,000, while the Gemme Nummarie necklace, a yellow gold groumette chain necklace with a coin in the center and finished with round diamonds, sold online for €32,000 after pre-auction bids already exceeding €20,000.