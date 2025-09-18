Jewelry galore at Milano Fashion&Jewels

Jewelry returns alongside clothing at Milano Fashion&Jewels (Fiera Milano Rho, September 20-23, 2025). The 2025 edition will see a stronger international presence, with exhibitors from across Europe and strategic markets worldwide. A total of 361 Italian brands will be represented, in addition to those from Spain and non-European countries such as China, India, and Brazil, for a total of 34 nations. 41% of exhibiting companies are new to the show. International buyers from more than 40 countries will be participating.



The Jewelry area is one of the event’s highlights, offering fashion and contemporary jewelry, often featuring alternative materials such as porcelain, art glass, bamboo, bronze, and fabric. The Fashion Accessories & Apparel section is dedicated to complementing versatile clothing and accessories, suitable for every business need, from ready-to-wear to ready-to-wear. This edition of Milano Fashion&Jewels, however, will not be held concurrently with MICAM and MIPEL due to the ongoing renovation work at Fiera Milano Rho, in preparation for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.

