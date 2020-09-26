Jewelry for sports with futuroRemoto











In the game of tennis, the smash is a shot that is made by intercepting the ball above the head, with a quick downward movement very similar to that of the service. Pam. And the ball runs to the opposite field. Or it turns into a jewelry collection. Like that of futuroRemoto, the brand of designer Gianni De Benedittis, who, to make the jewelry line more convincing, fielded actress Stefania Rocca, complete with a tennis racket.



The Smash collection, of course, is inspired by sport not only as an opportunity for physical well-being. But, underlines the brand, also as a meeting place, for the growth and formation of the soul, for a sustainable and inclusive development of different identities. The collection consists of 15 pieces designed in 3D. The jewels are made in the shape of small human bodies with muscles defined by exercise tension and some gym equipment such as weights and dumbbells, so not only tennis is privileged. There are also scales, which become hanging. The jewels are in silver and gold, to be personalized with the application of diamonds.

















