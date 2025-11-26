Verdura, spilla Wrapped Heart con rubini e diamanti
Jewelry Collection Up for Auction with Christie’s

Christie’s is offering Splendor & Style: Jewels from the Collection of a Distinguished Lady on December 10th in New York.

Magnificent Jewels is coming to Christie’s in New York on December 10th. The auction house is presenting Splendor & Style: Jewels from the Collection of a Distinguished Lady, a collection of jewelry once owned by a single owner. Handbags will be auctioned the following day, while another jewelry sale is scheduled for December 12th, this time online.

Bracciale Verdura No. 93 in giada nera, smeraldi e diamanti
Verdura No. 93 bracelet in black jade, emeralds, and diamonds

The collection reflects a passion for luxury and features pieces from historic houses such as Bulgari, Buccellati, Cartier, Tiffany & Co., and Van Cleef & Arpels, as well as white and colored diamonds and gemstones. The collection also features an extraordinary selection of contemporary designers, including Belperron, Dior, and Chanel, as well as one of the largest offerings of Verdura jewelry ever to appear at auction. Highlights from Magnificent Jewels include a Verdura Wrapped Heart brooch with rubies and diamonds (estimate: $30,000-$50,000) and a Verdura No. 93 bracelet in black jade, emeralds, and diamonds (estimate: $30,000-$50,000). The online sale features several iterations of the iconic Garbo bracelet, including a Verdura Curb Link bracelet in gold and diamonds (estimate: $12,000-$18,000).
Collana Zip Ludo Hexagone di Van Cleef & Arpels
Van Cleef & Arpels Ludo Hexagone Zip Necklace

Anello Panthére di Cartier in diamanti e onice
Cartier Panthère ring in diamonds and onyx

Chanel, spilla leone in oro e citrini
Chanel lion brooch in gold and citrines

Chanel, spilla in tessuto con diamanti e perla
Chanel fabric brooch with diamonds and pearls

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

