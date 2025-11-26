Christie’s is offering Splendor & Style: Jewels from the Collection of a Distinguished Lady on December 10th in New York.

Magnificent Jewels is coming to Christie’s in New York on December 10th. The auction house is presenting Splendor & Style: Jewels from the Collection of a Distinguished Lady, a collection of jewelry once owned by a single owner. Handbags will be auctioned the following day, while another jewelry sale is scheduled for December 12th, this time online.



The collection reflects a passion for luxury and features pieces from historic houses such as Bulgari, Buccellati, Cartier, Tiffany & Co., and Van Cleef & Arpels, as well as white and colored diamonds and gemstones. The collection also features an extraordinary selection of contemporary designers, including Belperron, Dior, and Chanel, as well as one of the largest offerings of Verdura jewelry ever to appear at auction. Highlights from Magnificent Jewels include a Verdura Wrapped Heart brooch with rubies and diamonds (estimate: $30,000-$50,000) and a Verdura No. 93 bracelet in black jade, emeralds, and diamonds (estimate: $30,000-$50,000). The online sale features several iterations of the iconic Garbo bracelet, including a Verdura Curb Link bracelet in gold and diamonds (estimate: $12,000-$18,000).







