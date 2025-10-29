Designer Suzanne Syz’s 1,001 pieces are now certified via blockchain.

When Suzanne Syz decided to discontinue her jewelry production five years ago, it was a hard blow for many collectors. But it was also a benefit, as those who had purchased the Swiss designer’s imaginative creations found themselves with pieces that immediately increased in value. In any case, there are still many titanium and gemstone rings and earrings out there, designed and crafted by Suzanne Syz, a woman who has always been at the forefront of jewelry techniques.



This is also why the designer, who now focuses primarily on her artistic work, decided the time had come to leverage technology to manage her existing production. She therefore asked the Origin Foundation, a Swiss high-tech company, for help in certifying her 1,001 pieces designed over a 24-year career via blockchain. For those unfamiliar, blockchain is a software system that guarantees the accuracy of entered data. Specifically, a piece of jewelry certified and described using blockchain provides incontrovertible guarantees of authenticity, provenance, and characteristics: the document cannot be altered. This is a benefit for collectors and for anyone wishing to purchase one of Suzanne Syz’s pieces still in circulation, especially since the pieces produced by the designer are unique.



Suzanne Syz is perhaps the first independent designer to use this certification system, which has already been adopted by major jewelry companies, such as De Beers for diamonds and other brands in the gem trade, or by fashion houses for individual collections, such as the LV Diamonds line by Louis Vuitton or the Eternal Gold line by Prada.

