The Parisian jewelry house Statement, founded by Amélie Huynh, presents jewelry inspired by Art Deco.

Jewelry that makes the perfect statement, and more. Amélie Huynh founded the jewelry house Statement in Paris in 2018. The designer had eight years of experience at Chaumet, one of the most prestigious houses on Place Vendôme. But that’s not all. The founder has a truly unique story of female entrepreneurship.



In 2011, she founded the luxury goods group Æra Nnova (Latin for “new era”). In addition to Statement, a jewelry brand, she acquired the perfume and skincare brand D’Orsay. The company focused on the Asian market, offering luxury product ranges designed and manufactured in France. Furthermore, Mélanie Huynh joined her sister in 2014 to manage the renovation of Château Malromé, not far from Bordeaux. This estate, famous for having been owned by the mother of painter Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, now hosts contemporary art, hospitality, and gastronomy events.



Statement’s jewelry is crafted from 18-karat gold or silver, with generous use of diamonds. The style draws inspiration from Art Deco, in its most minimalist form. Earrings, rings, bracelets, and pendants showcase clean lines, angles, and symmetry. But the designer also makes no secret of her fascination with Brutalist architecture, where volumes are simple and strong. But without overdoing it. The jewelry also features softened geometries for ease of wear.

