Parure con corallo rosa, smeraldo e diamanti firmata Gerard, composta da soutoir, bracciale, anello e paio di orecchini a clip pendenti
Parure con corallo rosa, smeraldo e diamanti firmata Gerard, composta da soutoir, bracciale, anello e paio di orecchini a clip pendenti

Jewelry for sale with Pandolfini

Among the traditional jewelry auctions of May, Wednesday 28 in Milan is scheduled the sale curated by Pandolfini. The auction will be held in the Milanese headquarters in via Manzoni and on the online platform Pandolfini Live. The catalog features a precious parure with pink coral, emerald and diamonds signed Gerard, composed of soutoir, bracelet, ring and pair of pendant clip earrings (estimate 60,000-90,000 euros). Among the lots for sale there are also diamonds and colored stones. Among the most important pieces, a Bvlgari platinum ring with a brilliant-cut diamond of 4.67 carats, color E, clarity Vvs2 (estimate 80,000-120,000), a Buccellati white gold ring with an oval-cut diamond of 4.06 carats (30,000-50,000), and a white gold necklace with an octagonal Colombian emerald of approximately 17 carats surrounded by diamonds (18,000-30,000).

Anello firmato Bvlgari in platino con diamante taglio brillante di 4.67 carati, colore E, purezza Vvs2
Bvlgari signed ring in platinum with a 4.67 carat brilliant-cut diamond, color E, clarity Vvs2

The auction will also feature historic examples of fine jewellery, such as the large branch-shaped devant de corsage brooch depicting a central bee flanked by two birds (13,000-19,000), the Tiffany & Co. animalier brooch in the shape of a dragonfly in yellow gold, platinum and diamonds (4,000-6,000), but also the 19th-century Russian snuffbox in gold sprinkled with turquoise, rare in terms of workmanship (6,000-9,000). Finally, noteworthy are the Cartier dolphin-shaped earrings with pearls and diamonds (8,000-12,000) and the Marina B demi parure with a solar motif in yellow gold (6,000-9,000).

Anello Buccellati in oro bianco con diamante taglio ovale di 4.06 carati
Buccellati ring in white gold with a 4.06 carat oval-cut diamond
Orecchini a forma di delfino con perle e diamanti di Cartier
Dolphin-shaped earrings with pearls and diamonds by Cartier
Collana in oro bianco con uno smeraldo colombiano ottagonale di 17 carati
White gold necklace with a 17-carat octagonal Colombian emerald
Spilla devant de corsage a forma di ramo e raffigurante un’ape centrale affiancata da due uccellini
Devant de corsage brooch in the shape of a branch and depicting a central bee flanked by two birds

Anello con brillante indossato
Girocollo con perla barocca indossato

La Perla by PdPaola

