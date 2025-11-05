A major auction on December 2nd in Milan featuring precious jewelry and watches from Faraone Casa d’Aste.

It’s auction season, and right on time, the Faraone Casa d’Aste jewelry and watch sale returns, scheduled for December 2nd at its Via Montenapoleone 9 location in Milan. Live streaming is available via the MyFaraone app and by phone. Highlights include jewelry from Buccellati, Cartier, Bulgari, and David Webb, vintage Rolex and Patek Philippe watches, as well as handbags from Hermès, Chanel, and Gucci. A charity silver auction is also planned for the Opera San Francesco. The catalog includes 323 lots. Among the jewelry pieces, Gianmaria Buccellati’s collection includes a rare Solo Oro demi-parure in 18K white and yellow gold, comprising a choker and convertible drop earrings with a mesh decoration and cultured pearls, as well as a pierced and chiseled ring with a cushion diamond of approximately 10 carats, finished with half-rosette diamonds.



Bulgari’s standouts include a Gemme Nummarie groumette necklace in yellow gold with a Roman coin from the Empire of Constantius Chlorus (292–304 AD), an 18K gold Parentesi bangle, and a groumette necklace with pink and green cabochon tourmalines. The catalog also includes a Marina B bracelet from the Cimin collection in yellow gold with multicolored quartz. Cartier’s lineup includes a Lignes Essentielles necklace in 18K white gold with 7.50 carats of diamonds, the famous Love bracelet in 18K yellow gold with pavé diamonds, and an elegant Tank Française Lady in yellow gold, alongside the rare Ellipse large version from the 1970s. David Webb’s American goldsmithing artistry is expressed in a refined demi-parure in 18K white gold and platinum with rock crystal and diamonds totaling 2.40 carats, complemented by another demi-parure of earrings and a ring in yellow gold and enamel with the iconic braided motif, and a pair of zebra cufflinks.



Large gems are also available. One ring features an 11.71-carat oval Ceylon sapphire set with 2.70-carat round diamonds, certified by Cisgem; a ring with a 7.89-carat oval Burma ruby ​​and 3.40-carat diamonds; and a ring with a 10.50-carat oval Colombian emerald set in 18K white gold and set with 4.60-carat baguette and round diamonds. Also noteworthy is the Illario platinum ring with a 5.60-carat cushion sapphire, certified by SSEF, and 3.21-carat, 3.90-carat, and 4.53-carat brilliant-cut diamonds, all with certificates.



Finally, among the watchmaking offerings, there is a rare Rolex Comex Submariner ref. 16800 from the 1980s with an identifying engraving on the caseback; a GMT Master Pepsi ref. 1675 from the 1980s, a Submariner 1680 from the 1970s, a monopusher Chronograph ref. 1215 from the 1940s and 1950s, and a refined Prince ref. 2730 from the 1930s. From Patek Philippe, the iconic Nautilus ref. 3700/1 from the early 1970s, complete with an archive certificate and recent service. The section is rounded out by Vacheron Constantin, Omega, and Tag Heuer, brands that represent the perfect balance between tradition and collectible value.