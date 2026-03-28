Two auctions scheduled, featuring an 18.69-carat Kashmir sapphire.

Jewelry and Watches auction at Dorotheum. The Viennese auction house will offer two auctions: on May 21st, the sale will focus on gems, diamonds, and jewelry creations from prestigious houses such as Van Cleef & Arpels and Cartier. On May 22nd, the focus will shift to wristwatches. The highlight is an 18.69-carat Kashmir sapphire mounted on a brooch. Sapphires from the Himalayan region of Kashmir are among the rarest and most sought-after gems in the world. After their discovery in the 19th century at an altitude of over 4,500 meters, mining continued for only a few years. Their characteristic color, a deep, velvety cornflower blue, is particularly prized. The example now offered by Dorotheum is the largest Kashmir sapphire ever auctioned by Dorotheum. It is estimated at €400,000–€600,000.



Other jewels include a 34-carat diamond necklace with clip-on earrings featuring cabochon-cut rubies totaling 155 carats by Van Cleef & Arpels (€60,000–€100,000) and a 1930s Tiffany & Co. necklace with 80 carats of aquamarines and 15 carats of brilliant-cut diamonds (€30,000–€50,000). The auction also includes Cartier clip-on earrings with emeralds and brilliant-cut diamonds, a diamond necklace and ring by Henri J. Sillam, and brilliant-cut solitaires.



Watches

The watch sale includes brands such as Patek Philippe, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Audemars Piguet, A. Lange & Söhne, IWC Schaffhausen, and Rolex. The 2007 Patek Philippe reference 5040 is particularly sought-after. Produced in a limited edition, this wristwatch is housed in a tonneau-shaped white gold case and features a perpetual calendar, one of the most complex mechanical complications. Its estimate is between €20,000 and €40,000. A Patek Philippe chronograph with a stopwatch and tachymeter function dating back to around 1944 will also be offered (€36,000-€60,000).



Other highlights include an A. Lange & Söhne Langematik Perpetual perpetual calendar, large date, and moon phase from circa 2006 (30,000–50,000); a Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Tourbillon 1000 Hours from circa 2007 (20,000–40,000); an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore chronograph (12,000–18,000); an Audemars Piguet Cobra in white gold (15,000–24,000); and a Rolex Oyster Perpetual Yacht-Master II in solid gold (20,000–40,000).

